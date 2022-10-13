Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court via video link on Thursday, Liam Mathewson (22) had admitted an assault – spitting at a man – on October 18 last year and threatening behaviour at Sardar’s Cellar, Grahams Road, Falkirk on October 17, 2021.

He also admitted assaulting a staff nurse at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on October 27, 2021.

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was almost 10pm and the witnesses were working in Sardar’s Cellar. The accused came into the shop along with a female and was going to buy alcohol.

Mathewson appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"They were told they would need to be quick because 10pm was the cut off point for buying. The accused left the shop but stood outside shouting ‘I’ll smash your head in you muppet’ and ‘I will put this over your head you daftie’ while he was holding a bottle he pulled from his pocket.

"He then spat on the door of the shop before getting into a car and leaving in the direction of Bainsford.”

The very next day, Mathewson was back again.

"He was asked to leave because of his behaviour previously,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The accused wasn’t happy about that and, as he was leaving the shop, he turned around and spat at the man, although no contact was made.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On another occasion Mathewson displayed his bad behaviour at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

The procurator fiscal said: “He was taken to the hospital in the early hours having taken a suspected drug overdose. He began to become hostile to staff and said he wanted to leave.

"He was told he was free to leave if he wanted to decline medical treatment. He asked if he could use a phone to call his girlfriend, but when he called he got no reply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A staff nurse attempted to escort him out to the waiting area to allow him to contact a taxi to leave the hospital. She saw the accused remove a roll of bandages and told him leave them.

"He seized her by the arm and told him to let go of her, which he did. He was then escorted away from the premises.”

The court heard Mathewson was “having a problem” with drugs and alcohol at the time.

Last December Sheriff Simon Collins QC placed Mathewson, 32 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 150 hours unpaid work within 12 months and attend alcohol treatment services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he had to remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for two months.

However, it was stated on Thursday Mathewson had only completed 39 hours of his unpaid work and since he had failed to engage with his community disposal there was only one sentencing option available.