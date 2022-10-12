Offender's mini-riot caused £9000 of damage at Polmont YOI

Sean Gorman (22) lost his temper at the YOI after being instructed to go for a shower.

He then tipped up a table and began to pile up items against a gate on his wing.

As he added a table tennis table to the pile and began to drag a pool table over – in a bid to block a fire exit – warders retreated behind the grille-gate.

Gorman caused £9000 worth of damage at Polmont YOI

Then, for around an hour, he hurled items towards warders as they stood behind the gate and staff had to be withdrawn from the whole area.

An incident command team was brought in, and warders regained control. Gorman was returned to his cell.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court earlier today, Gorman pleaded guilty to breach of the peace at the YOI on July 30 last year.

Sandra Walker, defence solicitor, said Gorman had been in prison since 2018 and was not now due for release until 2030.

Sheriff Alison Mitchie said there was no alternative but further jail time in view of the "significant disruption" and damage Gorman had caused in the prison.

She ordered the seven months to be served in full, and consecutive to all other sentences Gorman may be serving.

Gorman responded: “Nae bother."

In May 2018, high on nearly a litre of vodka, plus ecstasy and cocaine, Gorman stabbed Shabaz Ali, 25, six times -- five in the upper chest -- in the attack in the hostel in Upper Gilmour Place, Edinburgh, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

He was sentenced to seven years and nine months later in 2018 for what High Court judge Lord Woolman described as the "frenzied attack".

The latest conviction is Gorman's third since he arrived at Polmont YOI.