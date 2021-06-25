Drunk-driver who stole car in Grangemouth almost four times over drink-drive limit awaits punishment

Edvardas Sadovskis, 27, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court with an interpreter on Thursday, having admitted taking and driving away a vehicle without having the consent of the owner in Dalgrain Road on September 17, 2020.

He also pleaded guilty to driving the car at Earls Gate Roundabout in Grangemouth and elsewhere after consuming so much alcohol the proportion in his breath was 83 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the 22mcg limit.

Sadovskis was disqualified at the time of the offence and uninsured to drive.

Edvardas Sadovskis was caught behind the wheel of a car he'd stolen in Grangemouth while almost four times over the limit. Picture: John Devlin.

On his last court appearance in March, sentence was deferred for a criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty order assessment.

The 27-year-old’s address was this week listed as 81 Dalgrain Road, Grangemouth, however, the court was told he’s now living in Croydon, London.

Sheriff Christopher Shead asked a social worker to shed light on the hold-up in relation to the report.

However, the social worker replied: “I asked the London office but none of them would take responsibility.”

Sheriff Shead suggested responsibility should be dictated by where Sadovskis is now living.

The social worker said: “That would be my understanding.

“My colleagues said efforts had been made with various probation teams but unfortunately none could take liability to do the report.”

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said his client understands the matters are “serious”.

Mr Addison added: “Even though he lives in Croydon, he’s made the last three reports. He’s living with his dad.

“He hasn’t offended in the intervening period. He was disqualified from February 8 when he appeared from custody.”

Sheriff Shead said: “He’s got quite a bad record. The court needs to see a report.”

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence until August 19 for a restriction of liberty order assessment and to “allow the relevant department who supervises people in Croydon to produce a report to allow sentencing to take place on the next occasion”.

Sadovskis’ current bail order was continued.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.