Falkirk and the surrounding areas have varying levels of infection.

The 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between June 15 and 21

New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.

By Scott McCartney
Friday, 25th June 2021, 1:02 pm

The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between June 15 and 21.

Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.

1. Head of Muir and Dennyloanhead

The area has had 6 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

2. Dunipace

The area has had 6 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

3. Falkirk - Bantaskin

The area has had 6 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Buy photo

4. Falkirk - Merchiston and New Carron Village

The area has had 6 new cases in the last seven days.

Photo: Google

Buy photo
FalkirkGrangemouthScottish Government
Next Page
Page 1 of 4