The 13 areas of Falkirk and Grangemouth with the highest numbers of positive Covid-19 tests between June 15 and 21
New data released by the Scottish Government today breaks down the number of positive covid-19 cases in each area in the Falkirk and Grangemouth area.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 1:02 pm
The new data shows the highest numbers recorded of positive cases in each area – in ascending order – recorded between June 15 and 21.
Where a neighbourhood has fewer than three positive cases, it is presented as 0-2 to protect patient confidentiality.
Page 1 of 4