Drunk driver ran off after 100mph smash near Larbert

Stephen Baird (34) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted dangerous driving on the M876, near junction two at Larbert and then refusing to give a specimen on April 23, 2020.

Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9.16pm and police officers were on uniformed mobile patrol in the Falkirk area. On the M876 near junction two, Larbert.

"Witnesses were travelling in their own motor cars when a grey BMW passed them at high speed, in excess of 100mph and lost control, colliding with the central reservation, causing damage to road furniture and to the motor car.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police traced Baird after his car crashed into the central reservation on the M876

Baird subsequently left the vehicle and ran off – however, he was quickly traced by police officers who had arrived at the scene.

“The accused appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “Police told him he would have to go to the hospital because he had crashed at 100mph.

"The accused told officers ‘100mph? That’s not fast’.”

Baird later refused to provide a specimen when he was asked to do so.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Baird had lost £5000 as a result of the crash.

"He lost his job,” he added. “As his job required a driving licence. He is a family man who supports his wife and family and that’s something he must accept responsibility for.”

Adressing Baird, Sheriff Craig Harris said: “I’m not just dealing with your highly irresponsible driving, I’m also dealing with the offence of you attempting to thwart detection of what was in your body in terms of substances.

"The observations were you appeared to be heavily under the influence of alcohol.”