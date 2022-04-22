Bo'ness offender hurled 'abusive and frightening' language at a child

She also admitted engaging in a course of conduct which caused fear and alarm – repeatedly uttering homophobic and anti–Semitic remarks – for a man in Links Road, Bo’ness, between February 1, 2019 and August 23, 2019.

She pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – telling someone she knew where they lived – in Register Street, Bo’ness on March 6, 2019.

Mason appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

Representing herself in the dock, Mason heard she was making “good progress” with her existing community payback order.

Sheriff Craig Harris told Mason, 31A South Street, Bo’ness to make an effort to find a lawyer to speak on her behalf in time for her next court appearance and deferred sentence until August 25.