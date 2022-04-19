Drunk Bo'ness offender would not stop calling 999

Rafal Dabrowski (44) called 999 around six times on the same day and police were forced to visit his house on a number of occasions.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Dabrowski had pleaded guilty to repeatedly calling the Scottish Ambulance Service without a valid reason from an address in Thirlestane Place, Bo’ness on February 12.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said: “The accused phoned the ambulance service on 999 and was drunk and aggressive. After he hung up the ambulance service called the police.

Dabrowski appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday

"The accused then phone 999 again telling the ambulance service his friend was in a bad way and needed help. Police arrived and saw the accused’s friend did not require medical attention.

"Then the accused phone the ambulance service again after the police had left. This meant police had to return to the address and once again saw the accused did not need medical attention.”

Dabrowski made a few more calls to 999 and police “eventually lost patience” with him and he was arrested.

Defence solicitor Martin Morrow said: “He has sought help in relation to his consumption of alcohol. There was a problem with his friend – but whatever was going on, that was not the way to deal with it.”