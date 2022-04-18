Angry offender bit police officers' hands during Forth Valley Royal Hospital attack

Nicola Muir bit both officers on their hands – actually breaking the skin with one of her attacks.

She was said to have been upset they were trying to make her stay in the hospital at the time.

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nicola Muir (38) had pleaded guilty to assaulting the two officers – punching one and biting both on the hand – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on July 16 last year.

Muir attacked the two police officers at Forth Valley Royal Hospital

The court heard Muir “had a reaction to not being allowed to leave the hospital” by police officers and she now realised her behaviour was not acceptable.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire stated Muir had not broken the skin on one of her biting attacks, but had caused minor swelling to the officer’s little finger on her right hand.

The other officer had suffered a “minor break to the skin” between his thumb and forefinger, but did not require medical treatment.

Muir, who was said to have been misusing street Valium, had been in custody for six weeks.