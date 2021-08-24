Driver left registration plate behind after he ploughed into lamp post in Polmont

So it was relatively easy for police officers to identify Kevin McGarry (56) as the driver who did the damage.

McGarry, who has subsequently given up his driving licence due to cataracts, caused £725.05 of damage when he collided with the lamp post and then drove off to continue his morning of motoring mayhem – ending up almost hitting other cars and a pedestrian.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, McGarry had pleaded guilty to failing to stop after an accident, dangerous driving and driving while unfit through drugs on Bo’ness Road, Polmont on October 19 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “It was 9.30am and the witness, a worker at Falkirk Council roads department, noticed the lamp post a the location was fully knocked over. Beside the post was a black bumper with a registration plate.

"Police were contacted and made aware of the matter.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “The registration plate would have given them a good clue as to who was responsible.”

McGarry was spotted driving erratically on roads in Polmont.

"He was unable to maintain a straight line,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He was still out driving in the car and it was now noon. He was seen to go into the opposite lane, narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic.

"He entered the BP garage, parked across parking spaces narrowly missing a passin pedestrian. He had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “He was on significant prescription drugs. He shouldn’t have been driving and certainly shouldn’t have been drinking alcohol.”

Sheriff Livingston said: “It’s clear you shouldn’t be driving and you have now given up your licence.”

The fact McGarry, 45 Buchanan Gardens, Polmont, had given up his licence did not stop his receiving a driving ban for a total of three years, as well as an £800 fine to be paid back at £100 per month.

