Police on the scene at Falkirk break-in

The incident happend just after 2am on Carronshore Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Police received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Carronshore Road, Falkirk, around 2.20am this morning. Officers are currently in attendance. Enquiries are ongoing and at an early stage.”

There were reports the break-in happened at Scotmid Co-op and the premises being taped off by police earlier this morning.

The Scotmid Co-op in Carronshore was reportedly broken into just after 2am this morning

