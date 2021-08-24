Police on the scene at Falkirk break-in

Police officers sped to a shop premises in the Carronshore area early this morning after reports of a break-in.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 11:56 am
Updated Tuesday, 24th August 2021, 2:02 pm

The incident happend just after 2am on Carronshore Road.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: Police received a report of a break-in and theft from a premises on Carronshore Road, Falkirk, around 2.20am this morning. Officers are currently in attendance. Enquiries are ongoing and at an early stage.”

There were reports the break-in happened at Scotmid Co-op and the premises being taped off by police earlier this morning.

The Scotmid Co-op in Carronshore was reportedly broken into just after 2am this morning

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V