Drink-driver was more than five times over legal limit on Falkirk area road

Alastair Dick, 42, admitted getting behind the wheel on the B818 at Fankerton, near Denny, on September 12, 2019 after consuming so much alcohol that the proportion in his breath was 117 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the 22mcg limit.

Dick, of Drum Farm, Carronbridge, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “In general terms, the report is positive.

Alastair Dick, of Carronbridge, was banned from driving for two years at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday. Picture: Michael Gillen.

“A period of disqualification will follow and impact on him, given his rural location and work.”

The lawyer said his client could pay a “reasonably significant financial penalty” and was fit to do unpaid work.

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “The reading is a very significant one.”

Sheriff Shead disqualified Dick and ordered him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

