Domestic offender called police on himself after Larbert attack

Stuart Todd (40) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted assaulting his partner at an address in George Street, Larbert on May 22.

Sean Maher, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Mr Todd became aggressive towards his partner seizing hold of her and striking her to the body. Police were contacted and Mr Todd continuously admitted to officers he had assaulted his partner stating ‘I called you – I deserve it’.”

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam confirmed it was Todd who called the police on himself.

The attack happened at an address in George Street, Larbert

"He was thoroughly ashamed of his behaviour,” Mr Biggam added.

The court heard Todd’s partner, who had now transitioned to become a non-binary person, wanted the relationship between them to continue.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC noted Todd, 33 Graham Street, Barrhead, had a previous domestic offence conviction and deferred sentence on him until November 4 for reports. His bail conditions were altered to allow him to have contact with his partner.

