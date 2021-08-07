Prisoner turns his back on sheriff during Falkirk court video chat

William Graham (47) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted breaking into a house in Hawthorn Drive, Denny with intent to steal on February 9, 2019.

Graham, representing himself, seemed to take umbrage at what Sheriff Simon Collins QC was asking him, standing up from his chair and turning around so his back was facing the video monitor.

Then, while Sheriff Collins continued trying to engage with him, he began saying “hi-ho”.

Graham broke into a house in Hawthorn Drive, Denny with intent to steal

Sheriff Collins deferred sentence on Graham, 16 Aitken Place, Lanark, for four weeks to September 1 for a criminal justice social work report which would be completed with or without his co-operation.

At the end of the video call Graham could be heard saying “much obliged” before he was taken back to his cell.

