Disqualified Denny driver caught on the road again

Ryan Humphrey’s actions were described as “foolish in the extreme” and had supposedly put in him in danger of losing his job.

He was also in danger of losing his liberty as he was warned that people who “treat disqualification as a bit of an occupational hazard” often find themselves serving a significant sentence behind bars for their stupidity.

Humphrey (24) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving without insurance on Beancross Road, Grangemouth on November 20 last year.

Humphrey was caught driving by police on Beancross Road, Grangemouth

The court heard police officers caught up with Humphrey on the road at 4.10pm and ascertained he had been banned from driving back in August for drink driving.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “This was foolish in the extreme. He has put his employment at risk.”

Sheriff Simon Collins QC said: “There are some people who treat disqualification as a bit of an occupational hazard and are surprised when they find themselves in prison.”

However, Sheriff Collins decided to place a further ban on Humphrey, 44 Wilson Avenue, Denny, for eight months and fined him £400 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month.

Sheriff Collins said: “If you get behind the wheel of a car again while you are still disqualified there is a high chance you will find yourself in prison.”

