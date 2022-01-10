Dragon Soop swigging offender got aggressive with police in Falkirk

David Gracie (20) was under the influence after drinking Dragon Soop – a fortified alcoholic drink.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard he got mouthy with the police and then made off on foot after officers warned him about his conduct.

Appearing last Thursday, Gracie previously admitted threatening behaviour – shouting and swearing at police – in Windsor Road, Falkirk, on June 5, 2020.

Gracie behaved in a threatening manner towards police officers in Windsor Road. Falkirk

Procurator fiscal depute James Moncrieff said: “It was 8.20pm and police were on patrol in an unmarked car which, at the time, passed a group of youths which included the accused, who shouted aggressively towards them.

"Officers decided to stop and warn the accused about his conduct. He reacted angrily towards officers and threatened to assault them. He shouted for the rest of the youths to join in.

"He was drinking Dragon Soop and was clearly under the influence. There was an on foot pursuit but the accused was successful in evading officers. However, he was then identified by others present and later traced.”

Michael Lowrie, defence solicitor, said Gracie had a partner and a baby, stating he had “commitments” now.

Sheriff Simon Collins said Gracie’s conduct on the night in question seemed to be a “stupid, low-level drunken” anti-social behaviour.

He placed Gracie, 51 Bowhouse Road, Grangemouth, on a community payback order with the conditions he complete 90 hours unpaid work within 12 months.

Sheriff Collins warned Gracie the community disposal was a direct alternative to a custodial sentence.

