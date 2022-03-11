Bo'ness offender had bag packed and ready for prison

Daniel Beech (30) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to breaching his bail conditions by contacting his former partner at an address in Strowan Road, Grangemouth on June 23 last year.

The court heard Beech, who was back living in Bo’ness after a stay in St Andrews, had not engaged with his community based disposal since he committed the offence.

He had completed most of his first unpaid work – with only 12 hours remaining – but had not made any inroads into the 120 hours he received for another offence.

Beech had his bag packed ready for prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday

At an earlier court appearance it was stated Beech had contracted COVID-19 and then had to deal with his mother being taken to hospital in St Andrews.

On that date, addressing Beech directly, Sheriff Livingston said: “I will give you one final chance and continue this case for four weeks – you will attend every appointment. If you miss appointments you will be remanded in custody.”

On Thursday defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “He has brought with him a bag in readiness for what might happen today.”

Sheriff Livingston said: “He has been given ample opportunities. He completed most of the first order, but with considerable difficulty. There has been a lot of messing around."

He revoked Beech’s community payback order and sentenced him to 90 days in custody.

