Denny son ripped mum's bedroom door off hinges

Robert Alexander (33) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner, damaging a door and making threats to kill, at his 17 Brewster Place, Denny home on July 17.

Procurator fiscal depute Katie Cunningham said: “It was 6.25pm and the accused’s mother was in her living room and all the doors of the property were still intact. The accused walked into the living room and started waving his arms around.

"His mother was not aware of any reason for him to be acting in this manner. He continued to shout and walked into her bedroom, holding onto the door and waving it around – stating ‘this is your door’ – as it came off its hinges.

Alexander ripped a door off its hinges in a property in Brewster Place, Denny

"He said he hoped she died, saying she had sided with her neighbours instead of her own son. He told her ‘I’m going to kill you – you would be better off dead’.

“The accused then left and she took the opportunity to leave and phone her nephew, who then called the police for her. The accused pretty much admitted the offence to police officers.”

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said: “It’s just one of those things – his mother said she wants him back and told me ‘he’s my son after all’. She would like to have him back at her house that's what she says.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston fined Alexander £350 to be paid back at £20 per week.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.