Bainsford bust up leaves window smashed and blood in the close

William Wilson (30) was then chased down in the street by his angry partner and a fight broke out between the two, as cars passed by.

Wilson got in front of one of the cars and, his injured hand gushing blood, knocked on the window of the vehicle as the terrified driver looked on.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Wilson had admitted recklessly damaging property and breach of the peace in David’s Loan, Bainsford on April 21.

Wilson stopped a car and knocked on its window in David's Loan, Bainsford

Katie Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The offence took place at 7pm when the accused returned to the flat with his partner. They had a verbal argument while she was in having a bath.

"She asked him to leave the house and shouted at him to ‘F’ off. After the accused had left the property she heard a loud banging. She left the flat and noticed the window in the common close was now broken.

"She made her way outside and noticed there was blood in the close. A witness saw the accused punch a window in the close before leaving and the complainer then chased the accused and saw his hand was covered in blood.

“The complainer and the accused then began fighting as cars passed them by on the road. That's when the accused stood in front of a car and knocked on the window, while he was covered in blood.

"Police were contacted and the accused was traced. He had a severe laceration to his right hand and appeared to be drunk, with the injury to his hand bleeding heavily.”

The court heard Wilson had previous convictions for vandalism and domestic offences.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “It was just one of those nights when he lost control of himself. People were passing by and it added to the drama.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston fined Wilson, 10 Tay Street, Grangemouth, £580 to be paid back at £20 per week.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.