Denny offender told police he would kill neighbour

Kevin Burden (47) even told police officers he was going to kill his neighbour when they arrived to deal with the matter.

He appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – making threats to kill a woman – at his 13 Brewster Place, Denny home on May 24 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “The witness resides in a flat directly above the accused. At 12.15am she was in her address when she heard the accused shouting out of his window.

Burden told police officers he was going to kill his neighbour

"He shouted her name, stating ‘you grass – I’m going to stab you when I get my hands on you’. He was also heard to say the words ‘cow’, ‘whore’ and ‘slag’. She heard the accused make further threats before he returned into his address.

"Police arrived and saw the accused within the street – he said to officers ‘I will kill her’.”

The court heard Burden, who has problems with alcohol, was drunk at the time and his offending behaviour was said to correlate with his drinking alcohol.

It was stated he was also on pain medication at the time of the offence and there had been ongoing neighbour issues between them which came to a head with this incident.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted Burden had an “appalling record” with 14 previous convictions for similar disturbances.

He placed Burden on a supervised community payback order for two years as an alternative to custody.

