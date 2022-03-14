Drunken Larbert dad arrested for child neglect

The 45-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to causing a child unnecessary suffering, leaving him in conditions that were detrimental to his health and well being at an address in Larbert on June 15 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Amy Sneddon said: “It was 8.30pm and police received a phone call from social work services about concerns for a child. At 12.20am police attended at the address and knocked on the door, waiting for a response.

"There was no response from within, but they could hear a child’s voice saying ‘give me two minutes’ and then was heard to say ‘wake up’. A dog was heard barking and at this point the child appeared at the door and was engaging with officers.”

The 45-year-old father appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

The youngster told officers he could not wake his father up and then opened the door.

"The child was wearing a heavily soiled nappy,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “It appeared like it hadn’t been changed in quite some time. The child informed police that his father was asleep in the living room and he had been unable to wake him up.

"The accused was sitting on the couch and after a few minutes police were able to rouse him. It became apparent he was under the influence. The surroundings were observed to be in a state of general disarray.

"There were empty bottles of wine all of which were in reach of the child. There was also an open package of medication within the living room within reach of the child and cigarette ends were noted to be lying around the address.

"Social workers took the child to family members for the remainder of the night.”

It was stated the family is now having continued involvement with social workers.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed the 45-year-old on a structured deferred sentence for six months to September 8 for him to be of good behaviour in that time and engage with social work.

