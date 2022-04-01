Bainsford offender pushed man out of wheelchair

Stacey Love (42) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in a wheelchair – pushing him onto the ground – at Tesco, Central Retail Park, Falkirk, behaving in a threatening manner in Grahams Road, Falkirk and assaulting a police officer on May 1.

She also admitted breaching her bail conditions by meeting with with someone the court ordered her not to contact in Dalling Avenue, Bathgate on May 5 and again on May 6.

Procurator fiscal depute Ramsay Cunningham said: “The complainer was sitting in his wheelchair at the Tesco store. CCTV footage capture the accused pushing the complainer from the wheelchair onto the ground – however, no injury was sustained.

Love pushed the man out of the wheelchair at Tesco in Falkirk Central Retail Park

"The accused was traced by officer shortly thereafter and began shouting and swearing at them.”

The court heard the man in the wheelchair was known to Love.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “The person in the wheelchair was a friend of hers.”

Mr Biggam said Love was someone who had been involved in her share of domestic trauma, stating “to be frank, her choice of men has been poor to say the least”.

He added: “She cannot deal with matters and she drinks heavily – then the anger she feels at the way she has been treated forces its way out. She doesn’t feel she has been helped very much over the years by police.”

The court heard Love was on a structured deferred sentence, but had not engaged very much with the order.

Sheriff Craig Harris placed Love, 151 Davids Loan, Bainsford, on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition she complete 220 hours unpaid work in that time.

He said: “A lack of engagement or further offending will show the court you cannot be trusted on any order. If you are back before the court you will be

going to prison.”

