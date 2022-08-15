Denny offender chucked butter knife during tantrum

After being told he could not get access to cigarettes an offender threw a “tantrum” and then chucked a butter knife in anger.

Monday, 15th August 2022, 10:19 am
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Douglas Adamson (30) had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – throwing a butter knife at a door – at his 5 Kirkslap, Denny home on December 28 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “He lives within a care accommodation flat and was at the address with another person under guardianship. He became aggressive towards the social care team leader due to not getting access to cigarettes.

"He picked up a butter knife and threw it towards the door – it did not hit anyone. The accused then ran off before police arrived, but they managed to catch up with him.

"He was taken to another care establishment due to the nature of this incident.”

The court heard Adamson had learning difficulties.

Sheriff Derek Livingston likened Adamson’s behaviour to a tantrum, “throwing the toys out of the pram – only he threw a butter knife”.

Addressing Adamson directly, he said: “You cannot behave in this way – you didn’t injure anyone and it doesn’t sound like anyone happened to be in the area. If you’re throwing sharp objects about you never know what can happen.

"Someone could have walked through that door.”

He placed Adamson on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remian in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 40 days.