Falkirk Crime: Update on Laurieston serious assault

They confirmed that a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault.
The incident occurred on Abbotsford Drive around 1.15am on Friday, June 10.
A 58-year-old man was injured and taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert for treatment.
The man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, June 13.
Detective Inspector Will Harley, of Forth Valley CID, said: “This was an isolated incident and there was no risk to the wider public. One man has been charged and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.”