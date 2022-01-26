Dangerous driver almost hit pedestrian in Falkirk

Calvin McLintock (24) was said to be “wasting social workers’ time” with his non-attendance for unpaid work shifts – a punishment he had received instead of a prison sentence.

He claimed he had been working down in England.

McLintock appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving on roads near his Falkirk home and resisting police officers, lashing out with his head on February 28, 2020. He also admitted driving without a licence and insurance.

McLintock was stopped by police for his dangerous driving

The charges stated McLintock was driving at excessive speed, repeatedly changing lanes, driving on the opposite carriageway and narrowly avoiding a collision with pedestrians and other vehicles.

The court heard McLintock still had 57 of his 120 hours unpaid work punishment still to complete and had been failing to show up for shifts because he had been working in Middlesborough.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Quite frankly he has been wasting the social workers’ time through his own thoughtlessness. I have let him do unpaid work to avoid prison and what has he done? Not very much.

"I’m not going to waste the social workers’ time.”

Sheriff Livingston revoked the community payback order and placed McLintock on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next six months.

