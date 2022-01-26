Camelon offender failed to attend court due to family tragedy

She admitted making threats of violence towards a woman placing her in a state of fear – between October 27, 2019 and November 2, 2019 at her 126 Glasgow Road, Camelon home.

The court heard Baillie, who has breached multiple court orders, was not present because her daughter had died.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Baillie failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston granted a warrant for her arrest and revoked her structured deferred sentence.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.