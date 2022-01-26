Camelon offender failed to attend court due to family tragedy
Janey Baillie (46) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour.
She admitted making threats of violence towards a woman placing her in a state of fear – between October 27, 2019 and November 2, 2019 at her 126 Glasgow Road, Camelon home.
The court heard Baillie, who has breached multiple court orders, was not present because her daughter had died.
Sheriff Derek Livingston granted a warrant for her arrest and revoked her structured deferred sentence.