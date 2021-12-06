Court calls for further review on Bo'ness hammer man

Samuel Collins (23) did not appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to brandishing a hammer and attempting to rob a man at the U Save Store, Drumpark Avenue, Bo’ness on February 25 last year.

By Court Reporter
Monday, 6th December 2021, 11:30 am
Updated Monday, 6th December 2021, 12:22 pm

He also admitted assaulting a female police officer by spitting on her at his 35 Craigallan Park, Bo’ness home on November 29, 2020.

The court heard Collins’ community payback order review had been positive.

Collns brandished the hammer at the U Save Store, Drumpark Avenue, Bo'ness

Sheriff Craig Harris called for a further review for March 3.

