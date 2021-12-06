Falkirk court hears children saw near-naked addict with needle in her groin

Jade Carlin (28) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to damaging a car by kicking it in Mount William, Sauchie on July 11 and a breach of the peace, causing onlookers distress by holding her trousers down and displaying a needle in her groin area at Hallpark, Sauchie on October 8.

She also admitted leaving uncapped dirty needles to the danger of others at Clackmannanshire Health Centre, Hallpark, Sauchie, on October 10 and a breach of the peace in Greenfield Park, on the B908, Sauchie by holding down her trousers and sticking an unknown item into her groin.

Rose Wilson, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer had parked her car outside her home and later became aware her front side wing mirror was facing out onto the road and had been pushed into the car – there was an obvious scuff mark.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carlin left a quantity of dirty needles outside the entrance of Clackmannanshire Health Centre, in Sauchie

"She told family members about it and she was told a video clip of a female kicking her car had been posted on Facebook. She found the video and reported it to police. The accused was identified as the person in the video.”

Carlin’s public drug use was witnessed by young children later in the year.

"It was 4pm,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The witness was in her car along with her daughter and seven-year-old granddaughter. They saw the accused standing with her trousers around her ankles.

"They could see her bright red pants and a needle sticking out her groin as she turned to face them.”

A few days later a large quantity of uncapped needles, many containing blood, were discovered lying outside the entrance of the health centre. Carlin’s details were on some of the drug paraphernalia and police were able to trace her from that.

Children once again witnessed Carlin’s blatant disregard for those around her a couple of days later.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "It was 2.30pm and the witnesses – a couple with their three children aged 10, eight and two – were walking to the children's play park and saw two females sitting on a park bench overlooking the play park.

"The women walked off to another bench, they appeared to be uncomfortable with the witnesses looking at them. In full view of the children the accused dropped her trousers and proceeded to stick something into her groin.”

The court heard Carlin did not want to undertake a drug treatment and testing order because she felt it would be setting her up to fail.

It was stated she had taken advantage of the detox system while in custody.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “This horrific drug problem has taken hold of her life – it rules her life.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “There is no remorse shown here. You have thought this is generally acceptable behaviour and the public should really look the other way. The public – especially children – should not be subjected to this.”

He sentenced Carlin, address listed as Crashpad, Backwood Court, Clackmannan, to 160 days in prison back dated to October 15.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.