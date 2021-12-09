Watch: Grangemouth residents watch Longannet chimney's explosive farewell
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pushed the button to blow up the last remaining structure at Longannet power station – the famous chimney – this morning.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:49 am
A ScottishPower spokesperson said: “First Minister Nicola Sturgeon pushed the button to ignite 700kg of explosives, bringing down the chimney stack which has dominated the Firth of Forth skyline for more than 50 years.
"The demolition of a major part of what was once the largest power station in Europe marks a significant step in UK transition from fossil fuel to renewable energy.”