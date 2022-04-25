Angry motorist smashed up taxi with tyre wrench at Falkirk train station

Robert Cupples (48) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon – a tyre wrench – and recklessly damaging property at Falkirk High Railway Station on May 22 last year.

Danielle McDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The accused and the taxi driver had an argument about the accused being parked within the taxi rank – then the accused took out a tyre wrench from his car.

"The witness then got into his vehicle to leave and the accused began to chase it, swinging the tyre wrench at the rear of the vehicle, which was going around a mini-roundabout and stopped. The accused hit the wing mirror of the vehicle with the tyre wrench and damaged it.

Cupples smashed the wing mirror of a taxi with a tyre wrench during the incident

"Witnesses came out from the train station to see what was going on. They saw the accused brandishing the tyre wrench and the police were contacted. Officers arrived at the station and traced the accused who told them ‘no I didnae’.”

The court heard the taxi driver had allegedly spat in Cupples’ face and this is what prompted him to go and get the tyre wrench and actin the manner he did.

"He made that complaint at the time,” confirmed defence solicitor Simon Hutchison.

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “His reaction at being spat at in the face cannot excuse the criminality that followed, but it’s certainly mitigative.”

Mr Hutchison said whatever the case, his client should not have done what he did.

"His overreaction to whatever happened before was still an overreaction – he should never have taken the tyre iron out. The taxi driver did start it when he argued about Mr Cupples parking in the taxi rank.

"He acted out of character and is very sorry for his actions.”

Sheriff Harris asked for the cost of the damage to the wing mirror and was told it was £1500 – which Mr Hutchison found difficult to believe.

"I can’t accept that cost,” he said. “There’s no way a wing mirror would cost that.”