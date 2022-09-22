Car crashes into Falkirk convenience store

The incident happened shortly before 9.30am this morning when a car struck the Nisa Local store on the town’s High Station Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene.

The area around the store, which remains closed following the incident, has been taped off and damage can be seen to a window and the structure of the building.

A car struck the building at around 9.25am this morning. Pic: Michael Gillen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.25am on Thursday, 22 September, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on High Station Road, Falkirk, where a Honda car had struck a building.

"Officers attended to assist and an 81-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over."

An 81-year-old woman was taken to hospital to be checked over following the incident. Pic: Michael Gillen.