Car crashes into Falkirk convenience store
A woman has been taken to hospital after a car crashed into a Falkirk convenience store.
The incident happened shortly before 9.30am this morning when a car struck the Nisa Local store on the town’s High Station Road.
Emergency services were called to the scene.
The area around the store, which remains closed following the incident, has been taped off and damage can be seen to a window and the structure of the building.
Most Popular
Read More
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 9.25am on Thursday, 22 September, police were called to a report of a road crash involving one car on High Station Road, Falkirk, where a Honda car had struck a building.
"Officers attended to assist and an 81-year-old woman was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over."