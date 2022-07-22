Camelon thief warned she is facing a long time in custody

During the phone call Sheila Reid (33) did apologise to the woman and hand the handbag back to her, but only after she used the woman’s money to pay for her taxi.

Reid appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday having admitted several thefts over the last year including stealing a handbag and its contents from an address in Union Road, Camelon on February 1.

She also admitted using a stolen bank card to obtain a £28.83 taxi journey by fraud in Nailer Road, Camelon and breaching her bail conditions not to enter Nailer Road on the same date.

At an earlier court appearance it was stated Reid had failed to attend appointments in the past and was intoxicated – under the influence of illicit substances – at one which she actually did attend.

On that occasion Sheriff Derek Livingston had her taken down the cells to ascertain if she had attended an appointment for a criminal justice social work report to be made.

He later deferred sentence and remanded her in custody for the report to be taken.

On Thursday, Rachel Hill. procurator fiscal depute, said on one occasion Reid came into a woman’s house to wait for a taxi and then left, stealing her handbag. The woman then phoned her own mobile, which was in the bag, and Reid answered it in the taxi.

"The accused made a full admission, apologised and returned the phone,” said the procurator fiscal depute.

Only after she had used the woman’s money to pay for the taxi, however.

Sheriff Christopher Shead stated Reid’s report made for “very depressing” reading.

The court heard Reid’s crimes of dishonesty over the last year were mainly to fund her drug habit.

Sheriff Shead deferred sentence on Reid, 26 Watling Avenue, Camelon, until August 2 to decide whether there was any alternative to custody.

He said: “You’re facing quite a long time in custody.”