Falkirk court jails offender who broke into home and bit residents

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Darren Gowran (26) had pleaded guilty to housebreaking and assaulting the residents to their injury at an address in Cowane Street, Stirling, on March 14.

He also admitted attacking and injuring a man – fracturing his eye socket – in a separate incident at an address in Balfour Street, Stirling on the same date.

Gowran was sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated Gowran, who was “full of drugs” at the time, was having hallucinations and apparently could not remember much about the offences he committed.

A victim impact statement was handed to Sheriff Christopher Shead.