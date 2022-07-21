Falkirk court jails offender who broke into home and bit residents

An offender who forced his way into a premises and then terrorised the householders – biting both of them on their arms during a struggle – has been sent to prison.

By Court Reporter
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 4:48 pm

Appearing from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Darren Gowran (26) had pleaded guilty to housebreaking and assaulting the residents to their injury at an address in Cowane Street, Stirling, on March 14.

He also admitted attacking and injuring a man – fracturing his eye socket – in a separate incident at an address in Balfour Street, Stirling on the same date.

Read More

Read More
'Ambiguous' report on whether Denny offender is truly a dangerous psychopath

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Gowran was sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated Gowran, who was “full of drugs” at the time, was having hallucinations and apparently could not remember much about the offences he committed.

A victim impact statement was handed to Sheriff Christopher Shead.

He sentenced Gowran, who lives in Stirling, to two years in prison back dated to March 15 and made him subject to a supervised release order for 12 months.