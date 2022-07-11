Camelon thief sent down to cells twice

Sheila Reid, 33, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to stealing a handbag and its contents from an address in Union Road, Camelon on February 1. She also admitted using a stolen bank card to obtain a £28.83 taxi journey by fraud in Nailer Road, Camelon and breaching her bail conditions not to enter Nailer Road on the same date.

Noting Reid had failed to attend appointments in the past and was intoxicated – under the influence of illicit substances – at one which she did attend, Sheriff Derek Livingston had her taken down the the cells to ascertain if she had attended an appointment for a criminal justice social work report to be made.

Reid was taken down the cells twice at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated Reid had actually appeared at the interview and gave enough information for a report to be made available at a later date.

Sheriff Livingston, addressing Reid, who had re-appeared in the dock after a few minutes in the cells, said: “The report is not ready yet due to the fact you turned up to an appointment under the influence of illicit substances and missed your first four appointments.”