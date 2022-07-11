Banned Denny motorist drove to see brother's grave

The court heard Campbell’s offence came to light after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident and police traced him from there.
William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said Campbell, who has drug and alcohol addiction problems, had been driving his friend’s car to go and see his brother’s grave.
It was stated Campbell’s ban was actually over, but he had not sat the required test to get his driver’s licence back.
Sheriff Derek Livingston banned Campbell, 64A Broad Street, Denny, for two years, placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years and made him subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his home between 7pm and 7am for the next 144 days.