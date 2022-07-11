Banned Denny motorist drove to see brother's grave

The court heard Campbell’s offence came to light after the vehicle he was driving was involved in an accident and police traced him from there.

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said Campbell, who has drug and alcohol addiction problems, had been driving his friend’s car to go and see his brother’s grave.

Campbell appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated Campbell’s ban was actually over, but he had not sat the required test to get his driver’s licence back.