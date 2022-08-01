Camelon offender threatened pregnant partner

The charge stated he shouted and swore, seized a mobile phone from the hands of his pregnant partner and then threw it onto the ground causing it to break.

McPhillips, 27, did himself no favours by turning up to courtroom three late – despite the fact he was actually in the building.

McPhillips appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Derek Livingston sent solicitor William McIntyre out to try and locate his client, warning: “I will give him 30 seconds, after which I’m moving onto another case.”

Mr McIntyre did manage to retrieve his client within the time limit and stated McPhillips had done 21 hours of unpaid work and had 74 hours remaining.