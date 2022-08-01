Bainsford offender made himself vomit all over police van

Kevin Kerr (38) warned officers “you better get me out of here or I will make myself spew”, which he then did, by sticking his fingers down his throat.

Kerr appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman – seizing her by the throat – in Carron Road, Bainsford on December 7, 2020.

He also admitted threatening behaviour in Brodie Street, Bainsford and on a journey to Falkirk Police Station on November 15, 2020.

Kerr made himself sick all over the inside of the police vehicle

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “It was 9pm and the witness could hear a male shouting and swearing outside. She saw the accused and a number of occupants of the street had left their houses.

"While the witness was trying to calm the accused down, he lashed out and grabbed her by the throat.”

On another occasion Kerr was arrested by police and warned them he was going to make himself sick while in the police van.

"He told officers, ‘I’m not getting lifted for lying on the floor’,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He added ‘you better get me out of here or I will make myself spew’. He then put his fingers down his throat and made himself sick.”

Referring to the assault matter, John Mulholland, defence solicitor, said: “He felt as though he was under attack – he put his hand out to push the person away.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “This woman was trying to calm things down and because of the he takes a lunge at her and grabs her throat.”

"There were four people around him,” added Mr Mulholland.

Sheriff Livingston said: "He was well under the influence of alcohol – those people may have been having a go at him because he was shouting and swearing in the street at 9pm.”

The court heard Kerr had been having a dispute with his neighbours.