Camelon man who hit partner with knife due back in court

Steven Brown, 49, assaulted his partner by punching her on the head at an address in Airdrie between November 1 and November 21, 2000.

He then hit her on the head with a knife on July 14, 2001 and repeatedly kicked doors, broke a window, shouted and swore at the woman and committed a breach of the peace.

Brown, 24 Watling Avenue, Camelon, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday following a breach of a supervised release order.

Camelon man Steven Brown appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture Michael Gillen.

The court was told Brown has been out of custody since September.

His defence solicitor said: “There are four weeks of his licence to run.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead said: “You’ve acknowledged you’re in breach of the supervised release order but there are aspects of the case that would be better considered in an updated report.”

Sentence was deferred until June 17 for a report.

