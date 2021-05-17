Camelon domestic offender struck partner on the head with a knife
Steven Brown (49) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having assaulted his partner, punching her on the head to her injury, at an address in Airdrie between November 1 and November 21, 2000 and attacking her – hitting her on the head with a knife – on July 14, 2001.
Brown, 24 Watling Avenue, Camelon had no legal representation with him when he attended the court for an alleged breach of his supervised release order.
Sheriff Christopher Shead continued the case to May 20.