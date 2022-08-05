Denny offender heads to doctor to prove to court he broke his neck

At an earlier court appearance William Marshall (38) pleaded guilty to recklessly destroying property – smashing a window by kicking it – in the Falkirk Sheriff Court building on July 13, 2020.

Back in February the court heard Marshall, supposedly injured when he fell from a significant height, had now been released from hospital and was recovering at his Stirling home.

Marshall failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court

On Thursday, Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He is not fit to be here – he fell and broke his neck some time ago and he is attending at the doctors today to obtain confirmation of his unfitness to attend court.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston heard Marshall was now staying at 76 Duke Street, Denny.