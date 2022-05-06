'Immature' offender grabbed man's testicles during Falkirk garage assault

An offender put his hand between a man’s legs and touched his testicles and then used a tool to touch the same man’s genitals during an incident at a garage.

By Court Reporter
Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:49 pm
Updated Friday, 6th May 2022, 3:50 pm

Two days before that attack, Robert Gray (43) had pulled his own trousers down and exposed his buttocks at the same workplace.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gray had pleaded guilty to the assaults he committed on August 13 last year at JK Tyres, Redding Road, Redding. He also admitted threatening behaviour – exposing his buttocks – at the same location on August 11, 2021.

Read More

Read More
Falkirk chancer pinched bike so he could ride home

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

Gray attacked the man at JK Tyres, Redding Road, Redding

The court heard there was no sexual element to the offences, but Gray accepted he showed an “obvious lack of insight” and “immaturity” that did not fit with a “man who has been married for 15 years”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Gray, 19 Andrew Avenue, Bathgate, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and told him to carry out 75 hours unpaid work in that time.