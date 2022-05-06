'Immature' offender grabbed man's testicles during Falkirk garage assault

Two days before that attack, Robert Gray (43) had pulled his own trousers down and exposed his buttocks at the same workplace.
Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gray had pleaded guilty to the assaults he committed on August 13 last year at JK Tyres, Redding Road, Redding. He also admitted threatening behaviour – exposing his buttocks – at the same location on August 11, 2021.
The court heard there was no sexual element to the offences, but Gray accepted he showed an “obvious lack of insight” and “immaturity” that did not fit with a “man who has been married for 15 years”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Gray, 19 Andrew Avenue, Bathgate, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months and told him to carry out 75 hours unpaid work in that time.