Brothers with baseball bats bashed up car in Bo'ness

Jason Taylor (29) and Michael Taylor (30) looked like they were going to war when they walked up to two people at a property – and did challenge them to a fight – but the damage being dioshed out was limited to the window of a Volkswagen Polo.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, both brothers pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and possession of baseball bats, while Jason Taylor also admitted damaging property at an address in Philpingstone Road, Bo’ness on March 21 last year.

Sean Iles, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3.55pm and both accused attended at the address in a people carrier and got out of the vehicle, both armed with baseball bats.

The Taylor brothers behaved in a threatening manner, armed with baseball bats, in Philpingstone Road, Bo'ness

"They both approached the fence of the premises, holding the bats, challenging two witnesses to a fight. The witnesses approached the fence, videoing the two accused with a phone.

"Jason Taylor then struck the windows of a parked Volkswagen Polo with the bat, causing damage to the front and rear windows on the driver’s side. Both accused then got into their own vehicle and drove away towards Bo’ness town centre.”

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor for Jason Taylor, said the offence was a form of “retribution” – there was some inference Jason Taylor’s vehicle had been damaged – and was an act that was out of character for his client.

"It’s pretty much a one off,” added Mr Addison.

Stephen Biggam, representing Michael Taylor, said: “He has been drawn into this to support his brother. He accepts it’s something he shouldn’t have become involved in – his brother's problems are his brother’s problems.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted there was “no suggestion” the baseball bats were used to “damage a person”.

He fined Jason Taylor, 34 Kineill Drive, Bo’ness a total of £1000 to be paid off at a rate of £200 per month.

Michael Taylor, 37 Borrowstoun Crescent, Bo’ness, was fined a total of £600 to be paid off at £30 per week.

Both brothers also had to pay a victim surcharge of £40.

