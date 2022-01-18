Australian deportee was abusive of partner in Falkirk high flats

Robert McCutcheon (54) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive towards his partner – seizing her by the face, squeezing her head, pull her hair and hold her down on a bed – at his Symon Tower, 11, 6 Seaton Place, Falkirk home between November 5 and November 18 last year.

The court heard there was no report available for McCutcheon – through no fault of his own.

Having already served the equivalent of a three-and-a-half month prison sentence, McCutcheon was looking to be released on bail to have the necessary criminal justice social work report carried out while he was in the community.

It was stated McCutcheon claimed his mental health was deteriorating because he was in prison.

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted McCutcheon’s previous convictions and the fact he had served a prison sentence in Australia before being deported from the country and coming to Scotland.

He deferred sentence until February 24 for a criminal justice social work report to be carried out and for further consideration if a non-harassment order was required.

Sheriff Livingston allowed McCutcheon to be released to on bail to that date with the condition he does not have any contact with his former partner or enter any street where he knows her to be staying.

