Brightons offender could not stay away from his former partner
Ryan Wilson (31) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.
He pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his former partner – repeatedly leaving voicemails for her and repeatedly loitering outside her house – at an address in Larbert between August 10 and August 19, 2020.
He also admitted breaching his bail conditions not to contact his former partner at his 35 Randolph Crescent, Brightons home between September 6 and September 10, 2020 and breaching his non-harassment order not to contact her at an address in Larbert between November 13 and November 22, 2020.
Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Wilson was having trouble “juggling” his court order with his job.
Sheriff Christopher Shead revoked Wilson’s existing order and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 100 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.