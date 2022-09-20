Brightons offender could not stay away from his former partner

He pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of his former partner – repeatedly leaving voicemails for her and repeatedly loitering outside her house – at an address in Larbert between August 10 and August 19, 2020.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions not to contact his former partner at his 35 Randolph Crescent, Brightons home between September 6 and September 10, 2020 and breaching his non-harassment order not to contact her at an address in Larbert between November 13 and November 22, 2020.

Wilson appeared from custody via videolink at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said Wilson was having trouble “juggling” his court order with his job.