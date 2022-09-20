Pool cue attack at Polmont YOI
An offender used a pool cue to settle his differences with another inmate at Polmont YOI.
By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:10 am
Updated
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:10 am
Corrie Malloy (24) appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon and attacking an
inmate to his injury, striking him on the head with a pool cue, at Polmont Young Offenders Institution on May 31, 2019.
Most Popular
Sheriff Derek Livingston sentenced Malloy, 29 Spring Gardens, Edinburgh, to four months in prison back dated to August 4.