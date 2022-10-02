Bricklayer hurls death threat in Redding

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, the 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Redding on March 20.

He had also admitted threatening behaviour – uttering threats of violence – at Redding Chip Shop, Wholequarter Road, Redding on August 24 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “The witnesses were in their home when they heard shouting outside. They looked out the window and saw the accused and two other persons standing on the pavement.

The teenager appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"The accused was then heard to shout a death threat before leaving the area."

The court heard the teenager was now working as an apprentice brick layer.