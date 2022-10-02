Falkirk offender faked break-in to cover for his drink driving crash

Carlo Cesari (21) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted drink driving and driving without due care and attention in Cochrane Avenue, Falkirk on May 20.

Cesari gave a reading of 79 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “It was 3.30am and police were contacted by the accused who was reporting his father’s vehicle stolen. He said his door had been kicked in and the keys to his father’s had been taken.

Cesari was over three times the legal drink driving limit

"Police found the Renault Scenic abandoned in the road, the front bumper and offside panels were badly damaged. The car has struck a bus stop sign which had been shattered.

"Officers attended at the address and found the accused, apparently intoxicated, and the smell of alcohol was detected. He began rambling about his home being broken into.”

There was a fresh footprint to the door and it matched Cesari’s footprint exactly. He then admitted to police he had been out driving in his father’s car and that his father was sound asleep in another room.

He told officers he had kicked in his own door and made up the story.