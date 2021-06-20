Boxer bully threw ex down steps in terrifying Camelon encounter

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, Mark Hastie (39) had pleaded guilty to engaging in a course of behaviour that was abusive of his former partner in Camelon between December 5 and December 10 last year.

India MacLean, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The woman was in her home address and Hastie attended there – he was drinking vodka and became aggressive towards her, shouting at her and calling her a prostitute.

"He grabbed her by the wrists and was shaking her. She tried to move past him and he grabbed her hair to prevent her from moving away, continuing to shout she was a prostitute.

Hastie appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court to answer for his abusive behaviour towards his ex partner

"She opened the front door and asked him to leave but Hastie then pushed her out of the front door, causing her to fall down the steps and onto the ground.

"Hastie then shut the door and placed a chair against it, barricading himself in the property. A neighbour asked her to come into her house to wait for the police.

"Police have attended at the house where the door was still barricaded, asking Hastie to present at the door, but he refused. Eventually police got into the property and saw drawers and cupboards containing clothing have been emptied and these items strewn across the property.

"As Hastie was taken from the address he continued to shout the woman was a prostitute.”

The woman then received numerous messages from Hastie including one which stated he was going to get a lawyer to go through her tax returns in an effort to “bring down” her credibility.

The court heard Hastie had done himself no favours with his behaviour, which was affected by the “over consumption of alcohol”.

It was stated he had other court business pending – including a trial for another domestic matter.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Hastie, 4 Flat 3 Bothwell Street, Hamilton, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 270 hours unpaid work within 12 months and attend alcohol counselling.

A non-harassment order was also made preventing any contact with the woman in the case for five years.

