Falkirk offender goes 'radge' at police station

Calvin McLintock (23) made a number of violent and offensive remarks towards officers calling them, at various time, “retards”, “spastics” and “lesbians” and also threatened to “go radge” and give them all a kicking when they came to try and remove him from the cell of the police vehicle and take him into the police station.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Thursday, McLintock had admitted behaving in a threatening manner at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, Falkirk, on May 17 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute India MacLean said: “He was arrested and placed in a police vehicle and, while within the cage of the vehicle, became aggressive towards officers, shouting ‘you’re retards’ and ‘spastics’.

McLintock hurled disablist and homophobic abuse at officers as they tried to remove him from a police vehicle

"He also called one officer a lesbian, shouting ‘you will need a squad to get me out of here, I’m going to go radge’ and threatened to kick out at officers.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston noted McLintock had almost covered the entire spectrum of verbal hate crime.

It was stated dad-to-be McLintock had consumed too much alcohol at the time and had “limited recollection” of the offence.

Sheriff Livingston said: “Your behaviour here was deplorable and there is a certain lack of remorse running through your report.”

He fined McLintock, 50 St Crispin’s Place, Falkirk, the sum of £615 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per week.

