Arrest warrant for Grangemouth no show

Andrew Main (31) failed to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday after having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner – making threats of violence and threats to damage property – at an address in Haugh Street, Bainsford on June 7 last year.

Monday, 15th August 2022

William McIntyre, defence solicitor, said he had no excuse for Main’s absence at court.

"I haven’t seen Mr Main,” he said.

"Neither did social work,” responded Sheriff Derek Livingston.

He issued an arrest warrant for Main, 120 Craigleith Road, Grangemouth.