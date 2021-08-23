Bonnybridge pest followed ex around at all hours

David Turnbull (53) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a manner that was abusive of his ex partner in Ure Crescent and Larbert Road, Bonnybridge, between December 10, 2020 and April 25, 2021.

Katie Cunningham, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer and the accused had been in a relationship for four years and had a child together, but the relationship ended in December last year.

"Following the break up the complainer and her friend were walking along Ure Crescent to Larbert Road to view a property that had a lot of Christmas lights. They saw the accused following them.

Turnbull follwed his ex partner along Ure Crescent, hiding in bushes

"He was seen hiding in the bushes and was clearly watching both of them.”

Turnbull was spotted multiple times outside his ex partner’s address, including one occasion in the early hours when we was observed to walk past the house.

He would also shout through her letterbox until she taped it up.

Things stepped up a notch when he became abusive towards her.

"The complainer and the witness were having a drink and a takeaway,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “The complainer heard a sound of something in the garden and the back door was chapped, so she answered it.

"The accused was there and said ‘I take it you have had a wee drink tonight’ and then called a fat whore, as well as a slag and a slut.”

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said teetotaller Turnbull, who had not seen his daughter since the break up, was concerned his ex partner was “drinking too much” and had been checking up on her.

"Hiding in bushes and looking through letterboxes is not the way to go about it,” added Mr McIntyre.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Your behaviour was pretty appalling – being followed in this way can be very concerning for someone.”

He fined Turnbull, 56 Wheatlands Avenue, Bonnybridge, £335 to be paid back at a rate of £20 per week and made him subject to a non-harassment order for three years not to contact his ex partner or go within 100 metres of her home in Ure Crescent.

